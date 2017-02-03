Lindsay Lohan reveals more of her 'Mu...

Lindsay Lohan reveals more of her 'Muslim' side on Kuwaiti talk show

There are 3 comments on the Al Bawaba story from 11 hrs ago, titled Lindsay Lohan reveals more of her 'Muslim' side on Kuwaiti talk show. In it, Al Bawaba reports that:

Listen up, world: Lindsay Lohan has finally spoken out in more detail about her relationship with Islam in an interview with Kuwaiti talk show host Swar Shuaib. But Lindsay was not bothered, happily explaining that she was going through a lot when that photo was taken, and the Quran was "a solace and a safe thing for me to have."

Brexit

London, UK

#1 9 hrs ago
Lindsay is much comforted by hands being chopped off, women being flogged, women being raped, slaves being taken and wives being beaten.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
aWalAHoo aWckbUARRGH THIS

Croydon, UK

#2 8 hrs ago
Any one who needs the glorious Book of Bullshit for mental solace is... well, mental LoL

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,301

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
It may have payed off in gold in Kuwait ...:)

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

