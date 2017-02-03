Lindsay Lohan reveals more of her 'Muslim' side on Kuwaiti talk show
Listen up, world: Lindsay Lohan has finally spoken out in more detail about her relationship with Islam in an interview with Kuwaiti talk show host Swar Shuaib. But Lindsay was not bothered, happily explaining that she was going through a lot when that photo was taken, and the Quran was "a solace and a safe thing for me to have."
London, UK
#1 9 hrs ago
Lindsay is much comforted by hands being chopped off, women being flogged, women being raped, slaves being taken and wives being beaten.
Croydon, UK
#2 8 hrs ago
Any one who needs the glorious Book of Bullshit for mental solace is... well, mental LoL
Since: Apr 13
1,301
Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
It may have payed off in gold in Kuwait ...:)
