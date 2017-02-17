Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Donald Trump
There are 1 comment on the Independent.ie story from 23 hrs ago, titled Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Donald Trump. In it, Independent.ie reports that:
Actress urges unity and says President should sit down with Angelina Jolie and Vladimir Putin to help solve Syrian refugee crisis http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/president-trump/lindsay-lohan-calls-on-americans-to-support-donald-trump-35461871.html http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/president-trump/lindsay-lohan-calls-on-americans-to-support-donald-trump-35461871.html Lohan said the nation should now get behind the President, despite his sexist comments about her in 2004 when she was a teenager. "Look, I think always in the public eye you're going to be scrutinised, and he is the President, so you have to - you have to join him.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
She is merely showing her proclivity for submission
First, she submitted to islam. Now she is submitting to trump.
Only this time, she is being sensible. Muslim women have a penchant for submission. They are docile.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Prophet Muhammad
|63
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Dragnet5-2
|256,481
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|2 hr
|Testing Khan
|43
|Somalis are not only black and ugly but they ar... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Khan
|7
|Canada - a great country !
|3 hr
|Bombardier
|18
|Germany Railway Station Converted to Mosque
|3 hr
|Faith
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Faith
|512,547
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC