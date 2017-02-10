Letter was correct to highlight radical Islam as a concern
There are 1 comment on the Lowell Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Letter was correct to highlight radical Islam as a concern. In it, Lowell Sun reports that:
I wish to thank George Nicholas Koumantzelis on his correction of non-trusting Muslims that are only radical Islamist terrorists. We should all have the same concerns.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Moderate islam is islam applied partially. Radical islam is islam applied entirely.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims are not racists.
|27 min
|AussieBobby
|22
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|43 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,828
|We are all laughing at faith!
|1 hr
|Purely_Proudly_C ...
|3
|We Are All Laughing A You!
|1 hr
|John Doe
|27
|I am sorry for trolling you Number four
|1 hr
|John Doe
|5
|I am sorry for trolling you Faith
|2 hr
|The Fremont_CA guy
|2
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|3 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC