Letter was correct to highlight radic...

Letter was correct to highlight radical Islam as a concern

There are 1 comment on the Lowell Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Letter was correct to highlight radical Islam as a concern. In it, Lowell Sun reports that:

I wish to thank George Nicholas Koumantzelis on his correction of non-trusting Muslims that are only radical Islamist terrorists. We should all have the same concerns.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
unm

Fremont, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
Moderate islam is islam applied partially. Radical islam is islam applied entirely.

Judged:

7

7

7

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslims are not racists. 27 min AussieBobby 22
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 43 min Faith Michigan 512,828
We are all laughing at faith! 1 hr Purely_Proudly_C ... 3
We Are All Laughing A You! 1 hr John Doe 27
I am sorry for trolling you Number four 1 hr John Doe 5
I am sorry for trolling you Faith 2 hr The Fremont_CA guy 2
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... 3 hr JohnInToronto 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC