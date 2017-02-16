There are on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from Tuesday, titled Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization'. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged Arab nations to come together to "protect" the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, accusing Israel of trying to "Judaize Palestine". Aoun called on members of the Cairo-based Arab League to "unite our efforts to preserve the character of Jerusalem, which brings together both Christian and Muslim heritage".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.