Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization'
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged Arab nations to come together to "protect" the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, accusing Israel of trying to "Judaize Palestine".
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged Arab nations to come together to "protect" the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, accusing Israel of trying to "Judaize Palestine". Aoun called on members of the Cairo-based Arab League to "unite our efforts to preserve the character of Jerusalem, which brings together both Christian and Muslim heritage".
#1 Wednesday
Really?
How does this talking monkey feel about the islamization of European nations?
#2 Wednesday
Look at Lebanon when the Christians were in charge compared to now.
They used to call Beirut the "Paris of the Middle East". Now, muslim trash has turned Beirut into the Kabul of the Middle East and Paris into the Beirut of Europe. They ruin everything the touch.
