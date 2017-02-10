Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy ...

Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy charges in Denmark

There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy charges in Denmark. In it, Washington Times reports that:

Denmark 's courts have dusted off rarely used blasphemy laws to charge a 42-year old man accused of burning a Koran. A Dane whose identity has not been confirmed by authorities allegedly uploaded a Koran-burning video to a Facebook group called "Yes to Freedom - No to Islam" on Dec. 27, 2015.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Simon

Manassas, VA

#1 15 hrs ago
Hopefully he used a muslim or two to ignite it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 16 min Dragnet52 256,494
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 22 min Faith Michigan 512,827
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 7 hr tongangodz 435
Do muslims consider women as property 9 hr Bombardier 22
Muslims are not racists. 11 hr AussieBobby 22
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... 14 hr JohnInToronto 2
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 15 hr Simon 21
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC