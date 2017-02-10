Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy charges in Denmark
There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Koran-burning video sparks blasphemy charges in Denmark. In it, Washington Times reports that:
Denmark 's courts have dusted off rarely used blasphemy laws to charge a 42-year old man accused of burning a Koran. A Dane whose identity has not been confirmed by authorities allegedly uploaded a Koran-burning video to a Facebook group called "Yes to Freedom - No to Islam" on Dec. 27, 2015.
#1 15 hrs ago
Hopefully he used a muslim or two to ignite it.
