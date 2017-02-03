Judge will decide by Sunday whether to extend order barring enforcement of ban
A federal judge Friday said he won't rule on the constitutionally of the Trump administration's controversial seven country travel ban, but promised he will decide before Sunday whether to extend a temporary order barring enforcement of the controversial program in Boston. US District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton listened to opponents of the travel ban who contend it violates the constitutional rights of Muslims and from a US Department of Justice lawyer who said the ban is a faith-neutral public safety measure targeting potential terrorists.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|DaniEl
|510,386
|Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethin...
|8 min
|Dawn of Reality
|2
|Islam attracts Trash who usually come from poor...
|15 min
|Dawn of Reality
|2
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,419
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|4 hr
|WholyOrange
|6
|PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|jim hane
|70
|White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam
|5 hr
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|26
