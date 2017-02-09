Islamic State fighters reportedly cal...

Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump travel ban the 'blessed ban'

ISIS fighters are reportedly hailing President Trump's executive order on immigration as "the Blessed Ban" - saying it proves to their followers that America really does "hate" Islam. A resident in the Iraqi city of Mosul, which is still considered an Islamic State stronghold, told New York Times terror correspondent Rukmini Callimachi that the jihadists have been openly celebrating the ban ever since Trump singed it into effect on Jan. 27. Iraq is one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries - along with Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - from which refugees and citizens are temporarily barred from entering.

I cant stand the sight of

Newark, NJ

#1 4 hrs ago
...... muslims !
They smell awfully and are repugnant to the extreme.

Good !

Now extend the ban all muslims, irrespective of which country they live in.

And deport those already in the US ... including the converts.
Imam

Tunisia

#2 3 hrs ago
Son, you don't know what you're talking about.

May Allah (swat) lead you back on the proper path.

