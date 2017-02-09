Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump travel ban the 'blessed ban'
There are 2 comments on the Fox News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump travel ban the 'blessed ban'. In it, Fox News reports that:
ISIS fighters are reportedly hailing President Trump's executive order on immigration as "the Blessed Ban" - saying it proves to their followers that America really does "hate" Islam. A resident in the Iraqi city of Mosul, which is still considered an Islamic State stronghold, told New York Times terror correspondent Rukmini Callimachi that the jihadists have been openly celebrating the ban ever since Trump singed it into effect on Jan. 27. Iraq is one of the seven predominantly Muslim countries - along with Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - from which refugees and citizens are temporarily barred from entering.
#1 4 hrs ago
...... muslims !
They smell awfully and are repugnant to the extreme.
Good !
Now extend the ban all muslims, irrespective of which country they live in.
And deport those already in the US ... including the converts.
Tunisia
#2 3 hrs ago
Son, you don't know what you're talking about.
May Allah (swat) lead you back on the proper path.
