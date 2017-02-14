Islamic regime claims gay people can ...

Islamic regime claims gay people can be made STRAIGHT

There are 8 comments on the Daily Mail story from 4 hrs ago, titled Islamic regime claims gay people can be made STRAIGHT. In it, Daily Mail reports that:

Malaysia's Islamic regime releases a video claiming gay people can be made STRAIGHT if they 'fast' and receive counselling The video highlights Muslims' approach to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and compares those in same-sex relationships to horse riding in a bizarre campaign. 'Fact is, there are those among Muslims that has non-heterosexual orientation but remains steadfast on the path of Islam.

Solomon

Milan, Italy

#1 3 hrs ago
Nah !
Perverts can't be MADE straight.

But eventually they give up on their own volition their streaks.

Most imperative is to keep them far from children.
That means no adoption rights for them.
And no marriage!

But they can call their relationship whatever the fck they want, other than "marriage" !

1

1

1

1

IL Puncher

HÃ¸rning, Denmark

#2 3 hrs ago
Ask spathass and Ali. They both take and give.

1

1

1

1

Taxpayer

Austin, TX

#3 3 hrs ago
IL Puncher wrote:
Ask spathass and Ali.
Why should he ?

Let them take and give as much as the can take and give, who cares ?

1

1

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 1 hr ago
Not again
.
Another bunch of religious perverts wanting to play with gay people's sex organs
.
We need to charge money for this; no sense letting Malaysians play with our McNuggets for free
.
A gay guy is born with the sex orientation his MOTHER was born with; attracted to men
.
Let's see a Malaysian successfully change his own mother's sex orientation before he starts messing with the sex organs of total strangers
.
Yikes!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#5 1 hr ago
Americans are turning Muslims straight by breeding with them. They come out normal and Christian.

1

1

1

1

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#6 1 hr ago
Perhaps Malaysian men can't tell their girlfriend; from their mother; from their sister; or worse; from a daeshiel commando
http://www.keithwhite.us/culture1.jpg
.
With a gay lover; at least the Malaysian guy can see what he is getting before the kisses start flying
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#7 52 min ago
Solomon wrote:
Nah !
Perverts can't be MADE straight.

But eventually they give up on their own volition their streaks.

Most imperative is to keep them far from children.
That means no adoption rights for them.
And no marriage!

But they can call their relationship whatever the fck they want, other than "marriage" !
Do you want your sister to marry a gay guy?
Solomon

Milan, Italy

#8 34 min ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
Do you want your sister to marry a gay guy?
Never mind me ... I doubt very much SHE'd want to.

The trannie would be lucky to survive even the first meeting!

All the more so if they were anywhere other than on THE GROUND FLOOR !
