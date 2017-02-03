Islamic authority rejects Egypt's mov...

Islamic authority rejects Egypt's move to reform divorce19 min ago

Egypt's top Islamic authority today rejected President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's suggestion that legislation be adopted to invalidate the practice of Muslim men verbally divorcing their wives. It marked a rare instance of a public institution contradicting the president, who has presided over a wide-scale crackdown on dissent in recent years while seeking to rally the country's entrenched interests behind him.

