Islamic Association of Lincoln welcome over 260 visitors to mosque open day
There are 1 comment on the The Lincolnite story from 13 hrs ago, titled Islamic Association of Lincoln welcome over 260 visitors to mosque open day. In it, The Lincolnite reports that:
The Islamic Association of Lincoln has expressed delight after welcoming over 260 people to its mosque open day as part of a national initiative. The doors of the mosque on Orchard Street were open to all as part of the Visit My Mosque movement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Lincolnite.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
If they all came back out unhurt, it's a miracle those terrorists managed to control their murderous nature.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Bernard Shaw supports Izlam
|33 min
|Old Pom
|14
|Muslims are racists.
|36 min
|number four
|5
|Muslims tell punishment for ten years old boys ...
|38 min
|number four
|3
|Mohamad WEARING Aisha's Clothes( CROSS DRESSER) (Aug '15)
|39 min
|number four
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|40 min
|number four
|511,216
|Q 5:101-102 Moslem NOT ALLOWED to Ask questions... (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|NEVERtrustPaGANmo...
|6
|Pagan Muslims used to Worship-N U D E- n Kabah! (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|NEVERtrustPaGANmo...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC