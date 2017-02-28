Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Liberty
Reason Magazine reports that:
"There is a tradition of Islam that actually values enterprise and free trade," says Mustafa Akyol, a New York Times columnist and author of Islam Without Extremes: A Muslim Case for Liberty . "Islam was born as a very trade-friendly religion.
#1 6 hrs ago
This joke ain't funny at all.
#2 6 hrs ago
This is about the most ridiculous liberal spin fake news to come out in months - And the fake news and spin from the left has been pathetic leading up to this asinine piece.
The most practiced tradition of Islam is violent intolerance and a standard of deceiving all infidels.
Naturally the radical liberal globalists embrace radical Islamic terrorism within our midst, because the left shares the same philosophy with radical Islam - The enemy of my enemy is my friend.
Well, no more! There's a new sheriff in town. And his name is President Trump!
