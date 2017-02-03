Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply...

Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethink our concept of borders?

There are 2 comments on the The Times of Israel story from 21 hrs ago, titled Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethink our concept of borders?. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

In light of the failed Arab Spring, Geneive Abdo is among the scholars now tackling a subject that many Western liberals see as the elephant in the room: The senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution seeks to confront the complex relationship between religion and politics in the Arab world, where sectarianism is rapidly on the rise. "Sectarianism in the Muslim world is so intractable and it will unfortunately plague the Middle East for years to come," Abdo writes in her latest book, "The New Sectarianism: The Arab Uprisings and the Rebirth of the Shi'a - Sunni Divide."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,297

Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
Islam is the problem.

The sects are just symptoms.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dawn of Reality

Chennai, India

#2 19 hrs ago
That satanic islam is the problem was proved by the ruthless behaviour of Muhammad towards Jews, Christians and other non.muslims. Also the first three of the first four Caliphs were ruthlessly killed by other muslims who justified their actions in the name of their satanic religion. This is the same justification given by Satanic groups like Alqaeda, LeT, Taliban, Isis, JeM,Al Shabab, Boko Haram etc.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Krypteia 510,635
girls k no yaha se le or de (Mar '15) 3 hr digvijay 460
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... 3 hr Faith Michigan 11
NEVER TRUST Mohamadan Mooselim THEY ARE BACK ST... 6 hr Muslims R RAPISTp... 9
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... 7 hr Dawn of Reality 9
News Judge will decide by Sunday whether to extend o... 9 hr Autistic mormon 17
Always trust a Muslim 11 hr Khan 64
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC