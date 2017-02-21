Is Mahershala Ali the First Muslim Os...

Is Mahershala Ali the First Muslim Oscar Winner?

Mahershala Ali won the first award at Sunday night's Academy Awards, picking up the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a multilayered drug dealer in "Moonlight." He's also a practicing Muslim, a real rarity among the exclusive club of Oscar winners.

