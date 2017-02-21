Is Mahershala Ali the First Muslim Oscar Winner?
Mahershala Ali won the first award at Sunday night's Academy Awards, picking up the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of a multilayered drug dealer in "Moonlight." He's also a practicing Muslim, a real rarity among the exclusive club of Oscar winners.
