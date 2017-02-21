Is Judaism A Good Model For Islamic Reform?

Mustafa Akyol 's recent New York Times column, What Jesus Can Teach Today's Muslims, bravely broaches one of the most important issues today: reform in Islam. The separation of church and state, the position of women, the role of violence- all of these factors and more must be addressed for the Muslim world to experience its own form of "modernity," characterized by freedom of individual conscience and movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.