Is Judaism A Good Model For Islamic R...

Is Judaism A Good Model For Islamic Reform?

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Forward

Mustafa Akyol 's recent New York Times column, What Jesus Can Teach Today's Muslims, bravely broaches one of the most important issues today: reform in Islam. The separation of church and state, the position of women, the role of violence- all of these factors and more must be addressed for the Muslim world to experience its own form of "modernity," characterized by freedom of individual conscience and movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 23 min lol 4
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 26 min Dragnet52 256,491
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith Michigan 512,788
Poll Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08) 7 hr _Real Kelly 15
Jews & Muslims unite to fight white racism 10 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
What Happened To All The Europeans? 10 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 13
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... 10 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC