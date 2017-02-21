Is Judaism A Good Model For Islamic Reform?
Mustafa Akyol 's recent New York Times column, What Jesus Can Teach Today's Muslims, bravely broaches one of the most important issues today: reform in Islam. The separation of church and state, the position of women, the role of violence- all of these factors and more must be addressed for the Muslim world to experience its own form of "modernity," characterized by freedom of individual conscience and movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|23 min
|lol
|4
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|26 min
|Dragnet52
|256,491
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|512,788
|Which muzz is the most repugnant? (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|_Real Kelly
|15
|Jews & Muslims unite to fight white racism
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|What Happened To All The Europeans?
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|13
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC