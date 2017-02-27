Is it a 'yes' or a 'no' according to Islam?
There have been statements that our Prophet Mohammed had a hadith which said that "yes" would come out of the ballot box. The person who has said this is journalist and politician Sevki Y lmaz, the same person who claimed that late President Turgut Ozal was martyred by mysterious powers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|9 min
|southern at heart
|136
|Muslim member of national security staff resign...
|26 min
|Truth
|19
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|35 min
|DaniEl
|512,941
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Chief Dancing Cloud
|256,508
|Your country NEEDS you' Imam calls for British ...
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Lindsay Lohan's sultry 'Inshallah' Instagram ph...
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,171
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC