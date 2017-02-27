Is Islam a Religion of Peace?Let's ask the OIC
President Trump's order to pause immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries provoked two opposite and almost equally strong reactions, the one decrying what it saw as an illegitimate move against a religion, the other welcoming a sensible breathing space while better vetting procedures are developed. Islam is more, not less organized than Christianity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|43 min
|Bombardier
|148
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|50 min
|Dragnet52
|256,512
|Trump set to ... set the world on fire !
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|3
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Bombardier
|111
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|512,952
|Muslims are not racists.
|3 hr
|kennedy_christian
|26
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|8 hr
|muzzRscum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC