Iraqi Airways plane evacuated after wheel fire6 hours ago

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated safely from an Iraqi Airways plane today after a wheel caught fire on landing in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state media said. The aircraft was landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Red Sea city of Jeddah when fire broke out on one of the wheels, the agency said.

