Iranian Women, before and after the I...

Iranian Women, before and after the Islamist Takeover

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Respect for women's rights in Iran dates back to the ancient Persian Empire where it was common practice for women to serve as monarchs, army commanders, or naval officers. However, when the great empire was occupied by zealous followers of Islam in the seventh century A.D., Iranian women lost many of their privileges and were relegated to a status inferior to men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min chazmo 512,573
News Plans emerge for Scotland's first state-funded ... 12 min Louwie 1
Who the hell is running our country? 2 hr Louwie 44
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 3 hr dgb 45
News Muslims share culture at Denver Islamic Center ... 4 hr Susy 1
Poll Alright, Muslims Do Stink. But What Should an E... (Oct '11) 4 hr Susy 74
Somalis are not only black and ugly but they ar... (Aug '15) 4 hr Susy 9
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC