Indonesians at mass prayers urged to ...

Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for Muslims

There are 5 comments on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 19 hrs ago, titled Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for Muslims.

Tens of thousands gathered at the national mosque for the mass prayers on Saturday urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city an... . Muslim men attend a prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Marie-Luise_J

Sickening this clerus, inciting people against other religions.

Now I know what mosques are for;(

Muhammad Akram

Budapest, Hungary

#2 15 hrs ago
It is non-muslims who are sickening. This is called loyalty. A concept lost on non-muslims today.

What exactly is wrong with muslims urging muslims.........to vote for muslims?

Evolutionarily, non-muslims are unqualified, unfit and incompatible. With the exception of a few, most non-muslim groups would not urge their group's members to do the same.

Upholding non-discrimination, necessarily does away with loyalty.

Any group - That does not care about its own, that does not display loyalty toward its peers, that treats its members the same way it treats other group's members, that helps, even its enemies - Is not fit according to evolution.

Is it any wonder that muslims are outbreeding non-muslims and replacing them?
Marie-Luise_J

Muhammad Akram wrote:
It is non-muslims who are sickening. This is called loyalty. A concept lost on non-muslims today.

What exactly is wrong with muslims urging muslims.........to vote for muslims?

Evolutionarily, non-muslims are unqualified, unfit and incompatible. With the exception of a few, most non-muslim groups would not urge their group's members to do the same.

Upholding non-discrimination, necessarily does away with loyalty.

Any group - That does not care about its own, that does not display loyalty toward its peers, that treats its members the same way it treats other group's members, that helps, even its enemies - Is not fit according to evolution.

Is it any wonder that muslims are outbreeding non-muslims and replacing them?
What a nonsense.

Other religions do not preach in their churches, temples, etc. whom to vote for.
Simon

Dallas, TX

#4 9 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
What a nonsense.

Other religions do not preach in their churches, temples, etc. whom to vote for.
They do it via the radio, tv, commercials and yes, via the churches and temples.

But you are too stupid be aware of it ... or too fake to aknowledge it.

Muhammad Akram

Hungary

#5 9 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
What a nonsense.

Other religions do not preach in their churches, temples, etc. whom to vote for.
That is what I said. Read it again. Comprehension does not seem to be your strong suit.
Chicago, IL

