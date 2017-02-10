Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for Muslims
There are 5 comments on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 19 hrs ago, titled Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for Muslims. In it, KHQ-TV Spokane reports that:
Tens of thousands gathered at the national mosque for the mass prayers on Saturday urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city an... . Muslim men attend a prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
|
Since: Apr 13
1,309
Location hidden
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Sickening this clerus, inciting people against other religions.
Now I know what mosques are for;(
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
#2 15 hrs ago
It is non-muslims who are sickening. This is called loyalty. A concept lost on non-muslims today.
What exactly is wrong with muslims urging muslims.........to vote for muslims?
Evolutionarily, non-muslims are unqualified, unfit and incompatible. With the exception of a few, most non-muslim groups would not urge their group's members to do the same.
Upholding non-discrimination, necessarily does away with loyalty.
Any group - That does not care about its own, that does not display loyalty toward its peers, that treats its members the same way it treats other group's members, that helps, even its enemies - Is not fit according to evolution.
Is it any wonder that muslims are outbreeding non-muslims and replacing them?
|
Since: Apr 13
1,309
Location hidden
|
#3 10 hrs ago
What a nonsense.
Other religions do not preach in their churches, temples, etc. whom to vote for.
|
#4 9 hrs ago
They do it via the radio, tv, commercials and yes, via the churches and temples.
But you are too stupid be aware of it ... or too fake to aknowledge it.
|
Hungary
|
#5 9 hrs ago
That is what I said. Read it again. Comprehension does not seem to be your strong suit.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All experts agree: Muslims are an asset
|29 min
|Bombardier
|3
|Islam wins another battle
|1 hr
|Khan
|11
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,027
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Occultism in the family of Mohammed - Dr. Rafat... (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Mawar Riyyka
|2
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|2 hr
|Zara
|10
|DONALD TRUMP the NEW Charles"the HAMMER" Martel
|3 hr
|Zara
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC