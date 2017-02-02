In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque s...

In South Texas, fire-ravaged mosque seen as symbol of unity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Fog gave way to sunshine as more than 150 students and faculty of St. Joseph's High School - many clad in Flyer blue - rounded one last corner on a Wednesday morning walk from campus. Some of the students clutched homemade posters - In UNION there is STRENGTH, Love your neighbor - as they squinted at the destruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Krypteia 510,199
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 3 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 94
Always trust a Muslim 8 min Jamaica 37
If Muhammad alive today, he would have led Isis. 10 min Dawn of Reality 17
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 15 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 428
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 20 min Jamaica 45
Sign petition for Trump's visit 36 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 36 min spud 182
News White House addresses Bannon's views on Islam 4 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 23
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC