In Pakistan, a shrine to murder for 'blasphemy'
There are 1 comment on the Al Jazeera story from 16 hrs ago, titled In Pakistan, a shrine to murder for 'blasphemy'. In it, Al Jazeera reports that:
Two narrow minarets rise into the sky, flanking a deep green dome on top of a building nestled in rolling hills on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital. Inside, the walls are lined with inscriptions from the Quran and verses in praise of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, whose mosque in the Saudi city of Medina the dome seeks to mimic.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
|
London, UK
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Thousands of musklims visit the grave of a murderer. That is izlam. It has no moral values and worships at the grave of immorality.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Black Sea Eagle
|511,751
|Canada accepts Islam & Muslim Immigrants
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|15
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Khan
|57
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|135
|A Little Mosque on the Prairie
|2 hr
|Islam for you
|6
|UK has lost it. Trump banned from parliament
|2 hr
|Im allah _ I know...
|33
|I'm a Christian and an Interfaith Educator. Ame...
|2 hr
|kennedy_christian
|10
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC