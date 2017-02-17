In Lebanon, an avant-garde mosque to ...

In Lebanon, an avant-garde mosque to preach coexistence

There are 1 comment on the The Times of Israel story from 13 hrs ago, titled In Lebanon, an avant-garde mosque to preach coexistence. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

From a distance, there's little to suggest that the building at the entrance of the Druze heartland village of Mukhtara in Lebanon's Chouf mountains is a mosque. After all, despite practicing a faith that is an offshoot of Shiite Islam, the Druze do not worship at mosques, and the building strays far from the traditional rendering of a Muslim prayer house.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hjub

Fremont, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
Druze are not muslims.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr DaniEl 512,615
Canada - a great country ! 2 hr chazmo 22
Do muslims take shower? (Feb '08) 6 hr Muslims wipe bare... 616
News Plans emerge for Scotland's first state-funded ... 7 hr Louwie 1
Who the hell is running our country? 10 hr Louwie 44
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 11 hr dgb 45
News Muslims share culture at Denver Islamic Center ... 11 hr Susy 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC