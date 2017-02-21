Iman And Halima Aden Get Real About Islam, Hijabs And Somali Pride
Supermodel Iman and up-and-coming model Halima Aden are speaking out about what it means to take pride in being Muslim women from Somalia, and it's inspiring. The Somali-American Aden has taken the fashion world by storm, rocking a hijab while walking the runway at the most recent New York Fashion Week.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Muhammad have sex with his dead aunts carcass? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|MyGodIsOmnipotent
|24
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|91
|Muslims are not racists.
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
|Do muslims consider women as property
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|21
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
|Letter was correct to highlight radical Islam a...
|1 hr
|unm
|1
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,492
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,813
