Hundreds rally for understanding: 'Treat others with compassion'

Hundreds of people from various faith backgrounds gathered outside the Islamic Center of Virginia Sunday to "stand together" with Central Virginia Muslims, many of whom feel marginalized or targeted after a controversial executive order by the Trump administration temporarily barring travel and immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. While President Trump was not mentioned by name, a wide range of speakers of various faiths addressed the crowd about the need to treat others with respect.

