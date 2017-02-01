How the travel crackdown is affecting North American debate on Islam
AMIR AHMAD NASR is about as pro-Western as anyone born deep inside the world of Islam could possibly be. Born to Sudanese parents whose professional lives took them to many countries, he is bilingual in Arabic and American English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lim Kit Siang.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Muhammad alive today, he would have led Isis.
|2 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|5 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|68
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|11 min
|Autistic mormon
|141
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|Krypteia
|509,968
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|45 min
|Faith Michigan
|40
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|2 hr
|Blackburn
|9
|German Muslim says:
|3 hr
|Old Pom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC