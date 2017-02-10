From the Mouth of Muhammad: 'Allah Wi...

From the Mouth of Muhammad: 'Allah Will Wed Me to the Virgin Mary'

At a time when Western people are constantly warned to speak respectfully of Muhammad, or else offended Muslims might respond with violence to the shame and blame of those who exercise their freedom of expression consider what Muslims regularly say about the things non-Muslims hold dear. Recently, during his televised Arabic-language program, Dr. Salem Abdul Galil previously deputy minister of Egypt's religious endowments for preaching gleefully declared that, among other biblical women , "our prophet Muhammad prayers and peace be upon him will be married to Mary the Virgin in paradise."

