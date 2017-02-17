Former Scottish Tory candidate drops ...

Former Scottish Tory candidate drops plan for "expos " on film that sunk David Irving

A FORMER Scottish Tory candidate has abandoned plans to make an "exposA©" of an acclaimed film that charts the fall of disgraced Holocaust denier David Irving. David Ballantine axed the documentary project into the movie Denial after the Sunday Herald asked him why his new media venture was present at a secret talk Irving gave in Glasgow .

