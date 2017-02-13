Former Obama State DeptOfficial Explains Why TheyNever Said - Radical Islam'

A former Department of State official confessed Monday that the reason no one in the Obama administration referred to certain acts of terror as "radical Islam" is because they were scared of alienating Muslim allies. In an op-ed written for The New York Times, Richard Stengel, who previously served as under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, said there was a very clear reason no one could-or did-label various acts of terror as the product of "radical Islam" and instead used the much less loaded term "violent extremism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.