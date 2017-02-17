Flynn Makes "Pants On Fire" Statement...

Flynn Makes "Pants On Fire" Statements At A Massachusetts Synagogue

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Forward

In the August 23 speech, entitled "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies," Flynn vociferously restated the false claim that Florida Democrats had attempted to impose Sharia law at the state and local level, and emphatically praised Florida Republicans for preventing Democrats from imposing Sharia law in the state. We are facing another "ism," just like we faced Nazism, and fascism, and imperialism and communism," Flynn said at ATC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ... 47 min GENESIS 3
Canada - a great country ! 1 hr Faith 4
News More than dozen assemble outside Masjid Toronto... 1 hr Faith 1
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... 2 hr UnitePhartsc 6
Life Is A Test 2 hr MUSLIM RSAVAGES 2
News Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To... 4 hr Why 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Faith 512,537
The real reason why germany accepted muslims 7 hr Ray of hope 42
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC