Flynn Makes "Pants On Fire" Statements At A Massachusetts Synagogue

In the August 23 speech, entitled "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies," Flynn vociferously restated the false claim that Florida Democrats had attempted to impose Sharia law at the state and local level, and emphatically praised Florida Republicans for preventing Democrats from imposing Sharia law in the state. We are facing another "ism," just like we faced Nazism, and fascism, and imperialism and communism," Flynn said at ATC.

