Flynn Makes "Pants On Fire" Statements At A Massachusetts Synagogue
In the August 23 speech, entitled "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies," Flynn vociferously restated the false claim that Florida Democrats had attempted to impose Sharia law at the state and local level, and emphatically praised Florida Republicans for preventing Democrats from imposing Sharia law in the state. We are facing another "ism," just like we faced Nazism, and fascism, and imperialism and communism," Flynn said at ATC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ...
|47 min
|GENESIS
|3
|Canada - a great country !
|1 hr
|Faith
|4
|More than dozen assemble outside Masjid Toronto...
|1 hr
|Faith
|1
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|2 hr
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Life Is A Test
|2 hr
|MUSLIM RSAVAGES
|2
|Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To...
|4 hr
|Why
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Faith
|512,537
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|7 hr
|Ray of hope
|42
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC