Father forced to move after renouncing Islam calls for more action on hate crime

There are 2 comments on the Guardian-series.co.uk story from Wednesday, titled Father forced to move after renouncing Islam calls for more action on hate crime. In it, Guardian-series.co.uk reports that:

Faisal Bashir claims he was forced out of his home after he renounced his faith and stopped going to mosques in Ilford. A MAN who claims he was forced to move house after renouncing his faith wants authorities to crack down on hate crime Fasial Bashir, of Mayville Road, Ilford decided to stop practicing Islam in the summer of 2014 over claims the religion was too "hateful" and "sending out the wrong message".

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

#1 Wednesday
A very sensible ex-Muslim.

I can very well imagine the hate he is now facing.

Hopefully, the authorities will act.

Brexit

London, UK

#2 Wednesday
The only way Izlam can remain popular is through fear. It works on the same basis as the Mafia. Defame us and you will be sleeping with the fishes.

