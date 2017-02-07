Facing Blasphemy Charges, Indonesian Politician 'Happy That History Chose Me'
Residents and reporters follow Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first Christian, ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta, as he campaigns for election in an East Jakarta neighborhood. Yosef Riadi for NPR hide caption Residents and reporters follow Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, the first Christian, ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta, as he campaigns for election in an East Jakarta neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|number four
|511,200
|Always trust a Muslim
|20 min
|NEVERtrustPaGANmo...
|114
|Impeach Donald Trump
|25 min
|Faith Michigan
|37
|As we protest the immigration ban, we must prot...
|55 min
|Akram siddiqui
|1
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|1 hr
|Bakker
|99
|Muslims are racists.
|2 hr
|Christian
|2
|Stop the genital mutilation of women
|3 hr
|TAQIYA Kahan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC