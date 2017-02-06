Ex-secy Nurul Huda new CEC
Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, chief of the search panel for constituting the next Election Commission, handing over a report to President Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban yesterday. The other five panel members were also present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Paki_Jatt_Soorma
|511,082
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|2 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|54
|'I am a Muslim. Ask me Anything'
|2 hr
|Rafael Bell
|11
|Always trust a Muslim
|3 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|103
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|3 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|93
|Impeach Donald Trump
|4 hr
|Khan
|28
|George Bernard Shaw supports Izlam
|5 hr
|Khan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC