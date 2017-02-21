Enlightenment Fail : A Dane is Charge...

Enlightenment Fail : A Dane is Charged with Blasphemy

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: National Review Online

A 42-year-old man who burned a Quran and posted a video of it on Facebook has been charged with blasphemy in Denmark, a striking decision by prosecutors in a country that is largely secular but has grappled with the role of Islam in public lifea The blasphemy law has been invoked only a handful of times since its creation in 1866, most recently in 1971, when two people broadcast a song mocking Christianity and stirred a debate over female sexuality. They were acquitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Alaturq 512,882
News Pope Francis Condemns Europe's Ancient Walls ag... 1 hr muzzRscum 3
Deport ALL muslims 1 hr muzzRscum 3
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... 2 hr Victor Misek 2
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 2 hr muzzRscum 71
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... 2 hr Faith Michigan 1
Muslims are not racists. 5 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 25
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC