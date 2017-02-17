Emmanuel Macron struggles to impress French Muslims

When asked if she would vote for the centrist Emmanuel Macron over the far-right Marine Le Pen in a possible runoff for the French presidency, Nadia Henni-Moulai could only muster an unenthusiastic "I'll see". "Macron might convince me by then ... but I won't vote for him by default," she said before vexing at the "anti-Islam continuum from the far-right to the far-left".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.