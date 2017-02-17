Elodie Reed: I learned a lot about Islam - "and biases I didn't know I had NEW
Musah Abdallah points to an area that, though covered in snow in January, is a grassy spot he will use to pray during the summertime. Abdallah, who works with clients in the Concord Monitor's distribution room as a Community Bridges direct support provider, often has to improvise on the job when it comes to performing his five prayers a day as a Muslim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|15 min
|Faith
|1
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|1 hr
|Khan
|44
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|256,482
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|512,552
|Canada - a great country !
|1 hr
|Khan
|19
|Muslim Morality Police Beat Teenager for Ripped...
|1 hr
|iby
|1
|Somalis are not only black and ugly but they ar... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Khan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC