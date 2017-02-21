Ellison, in run up to DNC chair elect...

Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls for party to fight anti-Semitism

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison called for Democrats to speak out against anti-Semitism and to reject hatred of refugees during a debate for candidates to head the Democratic Party. Ellison also made clear that he supports Israel and has strong support from the Jewish community during the debate on Wednesday evening on CNN.

