Elected Democrats Show Up On Stage At...

Elected Democrats Show Up On Stage At Nation Of Islam Convention

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 22 hrs ago, titled Elected Democrats Show Up On Stage At Nation Of Islam Convention. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A Michigan state senator and the president of the Detroit City Council attended the annual convention of the Nation of Islam, a black supremacist group headed by notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan, who once called Hitler a "very great man," railed against Jews and called for a separate black nation in his speech at the convention on Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jay Emm

Cheyenne, WY

#1 2 hrs ago
A couple of Michiganders ?

Must be friends of New Baltimore's Faith, our lovely red-haired lady-poster.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min DaniEl 512,664
News A politician with a purpose and plan 5 min dolton resident 2
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 2 hr yehoshooah adam 256,487
News Can a Populist Become Dutch Prime Minister?: Qu... 2 hr ChinChin 1
Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People. 2 hr Jesus 4
Impeach Donald Trump 3 hr Jesus 83
CASTRATION _ the answer to the muslim problem? 3 hr evilislam 14
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC