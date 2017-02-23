Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning d...

Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to security scandal

In this Saturday Feb. 18, 2017, image firebrand int-islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, right, is protected by police and security officers during an election campaign stop in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands. Wilders said Thursday Feb. 23, 2017, that he will suspend his election campaigning in the wake of a scandal centering on a Dutch security official responsible for protecting the anti-Islam lawmaker.

ChinChin

Cheyenne, WY

#1 13 hrs ago
A Moroccan ...... SECURITY GUARD ???

That is an OXYMORON !

These savage scummuzzis are here to kill us, not protect us !

