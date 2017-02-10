Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soon forget pledge not to work with him
There are 3 comments on the Reuters story from 10 hrs ago, titled Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soon forget pledge not to work with him. In it, Reuters reports that:
FILE PHOTO:Netherlands' Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders attends a news conference after a European far-right leaders meeting in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017. Netherlands' Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders arrives for a news conference after a European far-right leaders meeting in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
London, UK
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Wilders is left wing. It is Izlam that is the doctrine of right wing bigots
|
Netherlands
|
#2 9 hrs ago
The media still calls him far right without taking into account his voters. His party is the second party out of many among the blacks of former colonies of Surinam and The Antilles, he is the third among the Turks and the fourth among Moroccans. That is out of dozen parties. These people believe in that extreme Muslims invasions to be bad for their own next generations. The left wing media will never try to interprate what this means. Like a Brocken record they continuously shout fascism and Nazism to any one who is against the Islamization of the West.
|
Germany
|
#3 6 hrs ago
You are a pathetic joke.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|DaniEl
|512,147
|Islam wins another battle
|8 min
|Zubair Sharif
|17
|Do muslims consider women as property
|33 min
|West
|4
|Hallelujah = "ALLAH"LUJAH (May '08)
|47 min
|Raja
|473
|My view: The Islam religion is grossly misunder...
|48 min
|West
|1
|Always trust a Muslim
|1 hr
|WeeWilly
|145
|All experts agree: Muslims are an asset
|1 hr
|WeeWilly
|12
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC