Dr. Bill Warner Moment: How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants.

This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Dr. Bill Warner Moment with Dr. Bill Warner, the president of politicalislam.com . Dr. Warner discusses How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants, asking: Is the Koran wrong or right about wife-beating, sexual slavery, killing unbelievers and political assassinations ? And make sure you watch Dr. Warner focus on The Self-Taught Revolution against Sharia, unveiling how intellectual guerilla fighters are breaking through the elite's Party Line on Islam - and making the truth available for the common man: Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine's editor.

