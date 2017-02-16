Dr. Bill Warner Moment: How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants.
There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Dr. Bill Warner Moment: How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants.
This special edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Dr. Bill Warner Moment with Dr. Bill Warner, the president of politicalislam.com . Dr. Warner discusses How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants, asking: Is the Koran wrong or right about wife-beating, sexual slavery, killing unbelievers and political assassinations ? And make sure you watch Dr. Warner focus on The Self-Taught Revolution against Sharia, unveiling how intellectual guerilla fighters are breaking through the elite's Party Line on Islam - and making the truth available for the common man: Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine's editor.
London, UK
#1 1 hr ago
To make sure immigrants are willing to integrate with British customs they should be given a pint of beer and a bacon sandwich. If they refuse to eat and drink our hospitality then they can go back to jihadiland.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Bill Brown
|61
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|29 min
|Thinking
|256,477
|Who the hell is running our country?
|43 min
|Old Pom
|41
|Word on the Hill: Muslim Group Advocacy Day Foc...
|54 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|55 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|56 min
|Causeless Rebellion
|512,510
|Islamic Hijab at New York Fashion Week
|1 hr
|BIRKINI WATCH
|9
|The real reason why germany accepted muslims
|10 hr
|Joel
|35
