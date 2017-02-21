Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, Sanusi II urges Muslims
There are 1 comment on the Vanguard story from 16 hrs ago, titled Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, Sanusi II urges Muslims.
The emir, who is also the National President General, Jama'at Faedat Tijjaninniya of Nigeria, gave the advice on Sunday in Ilorin at the inauguration of Ansarrudeen Attijanniyya, Kwara Chapter. Sanusi, who was represented by the National Secretary-General of the society, Sayyidi Yahaya, said that Islam was not by show-off, but by its adherents having clear understanding and practise its tenets.
#2 14 hrs ago
Yeah right, don't hate infidels. Just slaughter them.
