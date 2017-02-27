Digby reverend to lead sessions informing community on Islam
Grace United Church will host a series of information sessions on Islam seeking to promote a better understanding of the faith among Digby community members of all denominations and beliefs. Reverend Alex Constable will lead the sessions, titled 'The Jesus Fatwah : Loving Your Muslim Neighbour as Yourself.'
