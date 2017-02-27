Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Says King Salman
There are 1 comment on the Malaysian National News Agency story from 14 hrs ago, titled Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Says King Salman. In it, Malaysian National News Agency reports that:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 -- Visiting King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia delivered an important message today to students - develop the country based on Islamic principles, observe moderation in preaching in a multiracial and multireligious nation and practise the way of Islam that is full of mercy and compassion. The King delivered this message to Malaysian students and former students of universities in Saudi Arabia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
In other words: keep it backward and primitive, right ?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n...
|51 min
|Ms Sassy
|146
|Trump set to ... set the world on fire !
|1 hr
|Khan
|1
|Dr. Sheyda Ardalan discusses the five pillars o...
|1 hr
|muzzRscum
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|512,946
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|437
|Digby reverend to lead sessions informing commu...
|1 hr
|scrap collector
|1
|Islam Without Extremes: The Muslim Case for Lib...
|1 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC