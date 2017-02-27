Develop Country Based On Islamic Prin...

Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Says King Salman

There are 1 comment on the Malaysian National News Agency story from 14 hrs ago, titled Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Says King Salman. In it, Malaysian National News Agency reports that:

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 -- Visiting King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia delivered an important message today to students - develop the country based on Islamic principles, observe moderation in preaching in a multiracial and multireligious nation and practise the way of Islam that is full of mercy and compassion. The King delivered this message to Malaysian students and former students of universities in Saudi Arabia.

muzzRscum

Cheyenne, WY

#1 5 hrs ago
In other words: keep it backward and primitive, right ?

