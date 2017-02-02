Denver mosque leaders feared RTD shooting suspect had radicalized, reported him to Homeland Security

Security officers fix some flowers that have fallen over at a memorial on 16th and Wynkoop, Feb. 1, 2017, where a security officer was killed identified as Scott Von Lanken, 56, of Loveland. On Christmas Eve, the leaders of a Denver mosque sent an e-mail to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to express concerns about a man who was becoming radicalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.