Community talks Islam

Rabbi Naomi Steinberg, Imam Emran Essa, radio host Alaa Abdelrahman and Unity Church of the Redwoods Reverend Molly Crate all spoke at the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka on Sunday during the third of a series of community conversations about understanding Islam. Leaders of the three Ambrahamic faiths - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - came together in a Eureka church on Sunday to hold the third of a series of community conversations about understanding Islam.

