Comics and music shows in Saudi Arabia draw rebuke from clerics
A comic show and a recent pop concert have drawn rebuke from powerful religious figures and social media users in Saudi Arabia this week, highlighting the sensitivity of cultural reforms underway in the conservative kingdom. Thousands of Saudis - including women - decked out in costumes and face paint attended the country's first-ever Comic Con in Jeddah on Sunday.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Muhammad have sex with his dead aunts carcass? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|MyGodIsOmnipotent
|24
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|91
|Muslims are not racists.
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|19
|Do muslims consider women as property
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|21
|Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People.
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
|Letter was correct to highlight radical Islam a...
|1 hr
|unm
|1
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,492
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,813
