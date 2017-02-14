Clive McFarlane: The 'lie' inside 'belief' Posted at

After manufacturing one phony crisis after the other during Barack Obama's presidency, congressional Republicans would now have you believe that the daily, genuine and increasingly frightening crises being created by President Donald Trump's administration are merely mirages of power-thirsty Democrats. They would have us believe that Michael Flynn, who Monday resigned in disgrace as national security adviser for allegedly lying to the president and his team, was nevertheless a great choice for the position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.