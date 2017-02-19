Canadian Anti-Muslim Protesters Could Face Hate Crime Charges
There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 21 hrs ago, titled Canadian Anti-Muslim Protesters Could Face Hate Crime Charges.
A group with placards stating "Say No to Islam" was standing outside of Toronto's Masjid mosque on Friday, and police say they received multiple complaints about the demonstration from some in the mosque and others who weren't present. Toronto Mayor John Tory, a former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, criticized the protest, calling it "Islamophobia" in a Tweet: Islamophobia has NO place in our city.
#4 9 hrs ago
Can you believe that there are some who still believe that they can condemn muslims and islam openly, thanks to free speech?
Only on anonymous posting sites like these and other on the net, can we get away with condemning them. In reality, we cannot. And if they could, they would stop us here as well. Even on the internet, on facebook for instance, we regularly see folks getting imprisoned and losing their jobs for speaking against muslims and islam.
So what does this tell you? The noose, which was already tight, is now tightening further. And it is not going to loosen anytime soon. Tragically as it may seem, the future is indeed islamic folks.
#6 3 hrs ago
" ... we regularly see folks getting imprisoned and losing their jobs for speaking against muslims and islam."
And even their lives.
See Kevin Crehan, the latest victim, for istance
