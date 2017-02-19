There are on the The Daily Caller story from 21 hrs ago, titled Canadian Anti-Muslim Protesters Could Face Hate Crime Charges. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A group with placards stating "Say No to Islam" was standing outside of Toronto's Masjid mosque on Friday, and police say they received multiple complaints about the demonstration from some in the mosque and others who weren't present. Toronto Mayor John Tory, a former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, criticized the protest, calling it "Islamophobia" in a Tweet: Islamophobia has NO place in our city.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.