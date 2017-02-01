Blackburn Mosque Imam invites communities for a cup of tea on 'Visit My Mosque Day'
Lancashire Mosques are inviting all communities to see what goes on in a mosque as part of 'Visit My Mosque Day'. The Noorul Islam Mosque, based on Audley Range, Blackburn and the Masjid Ibrahim in Burnley will be opening their doors to the wider community this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Krypteia
|510,069
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|19 min
|ContinuesPharts
|4
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|19 min
|davy
|78
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|1 hr
|Old Pom
|3
|Bill Maher keynote address at Cal challenged by... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|seahawk
|10
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|5 hr
|number four
|11
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|5 hr
|Tyler
|162
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC