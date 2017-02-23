Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam and Muslims are beyond the pale
There are 1 comment on the Salon story from 11 hrs ago, titled Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam and Muslims are beyond the pale. In it, Salon reports that:
Since 9/11, Bill Maher has devoted himself to mainstreaming the toxic narrative of Islamophobia. With a captive audience of millions, the support of a major cable network and a steady stream of celebrity guests, including no shortage of self-styled progressives, Maher has largely succeeded in his goal.
“Bring Back The Cold War !”
Since: Jun 16
5,642
Michigan
#1 1 min ago
Why should Maher (or anyone else) censor themselves ? Islam is codified hatred. It promulgates murder, rape, subjugation of women, persecution of other religions, terrorism, backwardness...
To say it is "the motherlode" of bad ideas is being too kind.
Apparently, the truth about islam is "unislamic".
