There are on the Salon story from 11 hrs ago, titled Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam and Muslims are beyond the pale. In it, Salon reports that:

Since 9/11, Bill Maher has devoted himself to mainstreaming the toxic narrative of Islamophobia. With a captive audience of millions, the support of a major cable network and a steady stream of celebrity guests, including no shortage of self-styled progressives, Maher has largely succeeded in his goal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.