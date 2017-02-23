Bill Maher's outrageous statements ab...

Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam and Muslims are beyond the pale

There are 1 comment on the Salon story from 11 hrs ago, titled Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam and Muslims are beyond the pale. In it, Salon reports that:

Since 9/11, Bill Maher has devoted himself to mainstreaming the toxic narrative of Islamophobia. With a captive audience of millions, the support of a major cable network and a steady stream of celebrity guests, including no shortage of self-styled progressives, Maher has largely succeeded in his goal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Faith Michigan

“Bring Back The Cold War !”

Since: Jun 16

5,642

Michigan

#1 1 min ago
Why should Maher (or anyone else) censor themselves ? Islam is codified hatred. It promulgates murder, rape, subjugation of women, persecution of other religions, terrorism, backwardness...

To say it is "the motherlode" of bad ideas is being too kind.

Apparently, the truth about islam is "unislamic".
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vladimir Putin is an Enemy of the American People. 46 min Rabino Jihadino 15
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... 1 hr Gay Opportunity K... 1
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... 1 hr igyy 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 1 hr tongangodz 433
Impeach Donald Trump 3 hr Well Well 92
Muslims are not racists. 3 hr Well Well 20
Do muslims consider women as property 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 21
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 hr Aliroger1 512,813
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC